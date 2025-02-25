iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Position Decreased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Realta Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at $70,000.

IXN opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $88.62.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

