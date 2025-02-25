iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.47. 189,764 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.30.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF
iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.
