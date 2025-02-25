iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Shares Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.47. 189,764 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Get iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.39.

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBHG. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Landing Point Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.