Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 620 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $99.06 and a 12-month high of $138.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $185,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,550.75. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

