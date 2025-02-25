Jericho Energy Ventures (OTCMKTS:JROOF) Trading Up 8.1% – What’s Next?

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (OTCMKTS:JROOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 27,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 12,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Jericho Energy Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

Jericho Energy Ventures Company Profile

Jericho Energy Ventures Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States. It also invests in hydrogen technologies, energy storage, carbon capture, and new energy systems. The company was formerly known as Jericho Oil Corporation and changed its name to Jericho Energy Ventures Inc in March 2021.

