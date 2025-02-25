JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Stock

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $36.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

