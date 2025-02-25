Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:KW opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

