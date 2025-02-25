Koppers’ (KOP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

KOP stock opened at $30.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market cap of $624.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.54. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Koppers’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 20.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 97,586 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Koppers by 36.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Koppers by 83.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Koppers by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 102,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Koppers by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

