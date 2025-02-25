LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LC stock opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

In other LendingClub news, Director Michael P. Zeisser bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,471.84. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $274,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,406.08. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $875,940 over the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LendingClub by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,515,000 after buying an additional 2,961,050 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LendingClub by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,318 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,131,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LendingClub by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after purchasing an additional 933,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $13,432,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

