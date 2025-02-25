Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,825 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,115,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,012,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,866,000 after purchasing an additional 963,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,662,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,193,000 after purchasing an additional 176,887 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,124,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,408,000 after buying an additional 699,500 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,173,000 after buying an additional 207,527 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 7.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,720,080.99. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 700,207 shares in the company, valued at $13,661,038.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $1,341,184. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Liberty Energy

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

See Also

