Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,576,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,017 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $18,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIND. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of LIND opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $609.90 million, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.11.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,347.04. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

