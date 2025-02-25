Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $131.68 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LIND opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $609.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,347.04. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LIND has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

