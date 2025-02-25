Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Loar from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Loar Price Performance

Insider Activity

LOAR stock opened at $67.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $96.99.

In related news, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 120,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $9,765,156.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,865,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,748,592.59. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Manella sold 28,153 shares of Loar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $2,285,179.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 580,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,110,093.96. This represents a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,706 shares of company stock valued at $92,185,256 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loar

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Loar by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in Loar by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Loar during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Loar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

