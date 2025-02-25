Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

