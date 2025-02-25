Loop Capital Cuts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $140.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Loop Capital from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

Shares of BCC opened at $103.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $102.27 and a 12 month high of $155.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

