Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRINGet Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. 21,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 20,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

