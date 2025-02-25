Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.89. 21,181 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 20,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marin Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
