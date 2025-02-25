Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $105.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company.

VAC opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Ananym Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $21,987,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 96,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

