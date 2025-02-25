Mawson Gold (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 10,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.
About Mawson Gold
Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.
