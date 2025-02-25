MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MAX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MediaAlpha from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

MAX stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $763.26 million, a P/E ratio of 67.35 and a beta of 1.12. MediaAlpha has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 53,809 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 655.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 69,477 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

