Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 166.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $344.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.83. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.01 and a twelve month high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $381.44.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

