MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several brokerages have commented on MLNK. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered MeridianLink from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NYSE MLNK opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. MeridianLink has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.33.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $130,374.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,619,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,346,089.26. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicolaas Vlok sold 71,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,515,729.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,088,396.94. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,712 shares of company stock worth $3,927,675. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MeridianLink by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in MeridianLink during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

