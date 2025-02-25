Natera (NTRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Natera to post earnings of ($0.42) per share and revenue of $447.91 million for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NTRA stock opened at $158.37 on Tuesday. Natera has a 1 year low of $70.71 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of -89.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.21.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 43,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $7,694,633.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,492,857.52. The trade was a 38.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Fesko sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $117,861.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,941.88. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,772 shares of company stock worth $49,741,699. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.94.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

