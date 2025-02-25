National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:PIF Q2 Earnings

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Polaris Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Polaris Renewable Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Polaris Renewable Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE PIF opened at C$11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$176.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$11.08 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris Renewable Energy

In other Polaris Renewable Energy news, Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total transaction of C$28,808.52. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is 169.88%.

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.