National Bank Financial Forecasts TSE:L Q2 Earnings

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $9.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.23 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.03 EPS.

L has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$205.00 to C$217.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$188.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$199.38.

Shares of L stock opened at C$180.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$183.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$180.15. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$141.59 and a 1-year high of C$196.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, Director Christie James Beckett Clark sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$189.69, for a total value of C$399,297.45. Corporate insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

