National Bank Financial Predicts OTCMKTS:INGXF Q2 Earnings

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
