National Bank Financial Predicts OTCMKTS:INGXF Q2 Earnings

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.84 million.

INGXF opened at $6.11 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.73 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

