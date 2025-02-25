National Bank Financial Predicts Taseko Mines Q2 Earnings

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TKO opened at C$3.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$913.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.01. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.97 and a 1-year high of C$4.20.

In related news, Director Anu Dhir purchased 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$31,680.00. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

