National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSA. Barclays cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.15. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.50 and a 52-week high of $49.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

