Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $188.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

