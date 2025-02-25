NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Morgan Stanley

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NerdWallet Price Performance

NRDS stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $765.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.24.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. NerdWallet had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $166,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,924. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel Yount sold 65,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $898,652.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,017,768.01. This represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439. Company insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the third quarter valued at $86,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 3,417.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

