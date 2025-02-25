Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.12. 19,312 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 61,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76.
Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.
