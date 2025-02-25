NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) & PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Financial Contrast

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and NICE”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $310.89 million 0.70 -$19.39 million ($0.19) -9.21 NICE $2.74 billion 3.70 $338.30 million $6.76 23.82

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS. PLAYSTUDIOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 1 3 2 0 2.17 NICE 0 4 12 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and NICE, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus price target of $3.63, indicating a potential upside of 107.14%. NICE has a consensus price target of $231.64, indicating a potential upside of 43.89%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than NICE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.5% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS -8.75% -9.15% -7.29% NICE 16.18% 16.17% 11.11%

Volatility & Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NICE beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About NICE

(Get Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing. The company provides smart self service solutions that empower organizations to build intelligent automated conversations based on data; and prepared agent solutions and tools enable contact center agents to guide and alert them in real time; provides solutions that help organizations to record structured and unstructured customer interaction and transaction data; and NICE Evidencentral, an digital evidence management platform for public safety emergency communications, law enforcement, and criminal justice helps agencies. In addition, it offers X-Sight, is an open and flexible AI-cloud platform for financial crime and compliance; Xceed, a cloud platform for comprehensive AML and fraud prevention for small and mid-sized organizations; data intelligence solutions that enable organizations to turn raw data into comprehensive actionable intelligence to prevent and detect financial crimes; AI and analytics technologies to detect and prevent financial crimes in real-time; money laundering and fraud prevention solutions that help organizations adhere to capital markets compliance and anti-money laundering compliance regulations; intelligent investigations solutions; and self-service solutions that provide organizations with customization and self-development capabilities. The company was formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd. and changed its name to NICE Ltd. in June 2016. NICE Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.