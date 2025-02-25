NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $228.00 at Citigroup

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $279.00 to $228.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com cut NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded NICE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.64.

NASDAQ NICE opened at $160.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.93. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $147.38 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of NICE by 208.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in NICE by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

