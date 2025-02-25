Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Shares Up 7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Get Free Report) rose 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 43,423 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 63,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

