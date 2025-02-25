NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $35.69 on Monday. NMI has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.60.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in NMI by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NMI by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NMI by 601.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NMI by 786.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

