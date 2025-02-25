Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $219.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (down previously from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Nordson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $212.80 on Monday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.62 and its 200-day moving average is $238.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Nordson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total value of $268,620.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,670,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,005,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nordson by 676.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after buying an additional 214,594 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,135,000 after acquiring an additional 111,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

