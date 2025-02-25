Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.
About Nortech Systems
