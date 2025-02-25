Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

Nortech Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NSYS opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.59. Nortech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21.

About Nortech Systems

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.

Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.