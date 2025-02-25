Northland Securities Upgrades Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $79.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.72. Toro has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average is $84.20.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Toro had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 6,995.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in Toro by 101.6% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

