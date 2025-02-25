NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2025

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKGet Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Free Report)

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.