NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NLOK stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.69.
About NortonLifeLock
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.