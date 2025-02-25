Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperformer” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $52.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $60.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.6% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 253,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Nutrien by 7.0% in the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 494,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,777,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157,932 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

