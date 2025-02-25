Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) and Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Financial Review

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) and Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorian LPG and Okeanis Eco Tankers”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorian LPG $418.84 million 2.31 $307.45 million $3.93 5.75 Okeanis Eco Tankers $399.71 million 1.78 $145.25 million $3.38 6.53

Dorian LPG has higher revenue and earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Dorian LPG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorian LPG 0 0 3 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dorian LPG and Okeanis Eco Tankers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Dorian LPG currently has a consensus price target of $43.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.49%. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.31%. Given Dorian LPG’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dorian LPG is more favorable than Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Profitability

This table compares Dorian LPG and Okeanis Eco Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorian LPG 38.51% 15.14% 8.76% Okeanis Eco Tankers 27.68% 25.40% 9.58%

Dividends

Dorian LPG pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Dorian LPG pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Dorian LPG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorian LPG beats Okeanis Eco Tankers on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

