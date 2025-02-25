Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 328.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,661,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,238 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 429,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 254,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.33. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 38.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 172.90%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

