Oppenheimer Lowers CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $42.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $30.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.59.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.72 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 7,500 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,751.70. This trade represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,338. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 34,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarGurus by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,066,000 after acquiring an additional 151,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 9.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,328,000 after acquiring an additional 89,815 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

