Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics Trading Down 4.7 %

OGEN opened at $0.27 on Monday. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Oragenics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.