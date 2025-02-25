Owens & Minor Q2 EPS Forecast Reduced by Leerink Partnrs

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens & Minor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Owens & Minor’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMI. UBS Group lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

NYSE:OMI opened at $6.39 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $492.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 219,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 50,184 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 47,459 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

