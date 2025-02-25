Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PACB. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (down from $2.50) on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a current ratio of 9.74. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $446.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 42.89% and a negative net margin of 200.40%. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 34,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $69,842.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,831.62. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Farmer sold 24,349 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,672.96. This represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 85.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

