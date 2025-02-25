Palmer Square Capital BDC (PSBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Palmer Square Capital BDC to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance
NYSE PSBD opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Palmer Square Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $504.07 million and a PE ratio of 8.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.
About Palmer Square Capital BDC
