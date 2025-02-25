Palvella Therapeutics (PVLA) & Its Rivals Critical Review

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report) is one of 1,068 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Palvella Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Get Palvella Therapeutics alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Palvella Therapeutics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palvella Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 3.67, suggesting that their average share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palvella Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palvella Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors 8148 21804 49603 1309 2.55

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palvella Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Palvella Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 101.77%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 243.46%. Given Palvella Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palvella Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palvella Therapeutics $42.81 million -$24.54 million -1.65 Palvella Therapeutics Competitors $9.20 billion $138.93 million -7.45

Palvella Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palvella Therapeutics. Palvella Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Palvella Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palvella Therapeutics N/A -80.93% -59.55% Palvella Therapeutics Competitors -3,409.82% -236.05% -32.89%

Summary

Palvella Therapeutics rivals beat Palvella Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Palvella Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases. Palvella Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in WAYNE, Pa.

Receive News & Ratings for Palvella Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palvella Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.