PepGen’s (PEPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PepGen alerts:

PEPG has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PepGen from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America cut PepGen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PEPG

PepGen Stock Performance

Shares of PEPG opened at $2.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. PepGen has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.13. On average, research analysts forecast that PepGen will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepGen by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in PepGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PepGen by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PepGen in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PepGen by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepGen

(Get Free Report)

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.