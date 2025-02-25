Perrigo (PRGO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.15%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Kindler sold 17,598 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $497,495.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,912.43. This trade represents a 76.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

