Personalis (PSNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share and revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04. Personalis has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSNL shares. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Personalis from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

