Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $285.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $263.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Ecolab Price Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $263.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $217.05 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The company has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.97.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Ecolab had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 13.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.51 per share, for a total transaction of $105,804.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,059.17. This represents a 2.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 5,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.04, for a total transaction of $1,510,572.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $996,486.96. This trade represents a 60.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,478,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

